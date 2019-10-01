Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), one of the first people in Congress to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, said on Tuesday that he should not just be impeached, but he should also be in prison and “placed in solitary confinement.”

“I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed. Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative,” she tweeted Tuesday.

Waters has repeatedly called for Trump’s impeachment and his imprisonment, but this is the first time she has called for placing him in solitary confinement.

She also called for Trump to go to prison in late July. She said Trump should be the one held responsible after his attorney Michael Cohen went to prison for charges of tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

“Michael Cohen is serving 3 yrs for the crimes that he committed w/ and for the President of the USA. Many are wondering why this case was closed. It ain’t over until it’s over & it ain’t over until Trump is held responsible for all of his crimes. Impeachment first, prison next!” Waters tweeted in July.

Waters claimed on Thursday that Democrats “absolutely” have enough evidence to impeach Trump, defending the “whistleblower” as someone who is “concerned about the country.”

But a Thursday report from Breitbart News stated that the complaint “contains no first-hand knowledge of the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and relies entirely on leaks by ‘White House officials.’”