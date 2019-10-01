The Duchess of Sussex toured the University of Johannesburg in South Africa on Tuesday, telling students to expect major changes in a community, “when a woman is empowered.”

Meghan was greeted at the university by Susana Glavan, director of the British Council in South Africa. She met Vice Chancellor Tshilidzi Marwala, and Joanna Newman, secretary general of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU).

She then attended the round table discussion with the ACU, of which she is patron, to discuss the challenges faced by young women in accessing higher education. She told academics and students gathered for the face-to-face event: “When a woman is empowered it changes absolutely everything in the community,” the Daily Mail reports.

The former Suits actor praised the value of higher education, saying it was, “truly and deeply important to me: education and higher education, specifically is such a key element for growth, for economic growth and personal growth.

“I think so much of what we should be talking about at ACU is supporting people to know that… you can take the next step. So much is about having the support and scholarships and funding for students.

“That was the reason I was able to attend university.”

The ACU is the world’s first and oldest international university network having been established in 1913 and works to promote and support higher education across the Commonwealth.

Meghan took on the role of the ACU’s patron in January from the Queen, who held the position for 33 years. The Duchess has become a passionate promoter of accessible education for all.

During the couple’s tour of Fiji last year, she announced new grants for ACU member universities in the Pacific, to fund learning initiatives aimed at empowering female university staff and promoting gender equality.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 10-day tour of southern Africa. They are travelling with 13 assistants including a “social media officer” and a hairdresser for Markle as well as a substantial Scotland Yard security detail, with Harry flying extensively in the region as he makes solo visits to Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

The pair will return with baby Archie and their team of Royal assistants on a long-haul flight to the UK late on Thursday.