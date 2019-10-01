Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich blasted the Democrat-led House impeachment effort against President Trump, calling it “phony, one sided, [and] partisan,” citing his experience leading a “serious impeachment effort” against former President Bill Clinton.

“Pelosi is not leading an impeachment process,” Gingrich wrote on Monday, calling the Democrat impeachment effort a “legislative coup d’etat of a kind we have not seen in America.”

“No one should be confused by the current phony, one sided, partisan impeachment,” Gingrich continued in another tweet.

“I led a serious impeachment effort with a special counsel who said President Clinton was guilty on count fter [sic] count. Look at our rules for fairness and the lynch mob approach of Schiff and Pelosi,” he added:

House Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry based on complaints from a “whistleblower” – a partisan CIA officer – whose claims were based entirely on hearsay. President Trump authorized the release of the transcripts detailing his conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky last week, and they were released shortly thereafter.

Democrats assessed that Trump engaged in a “shakedown” of a foreign government, urging it to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden (D).

Gingrich added:

Transcripts of the call show no such quid pro quo, and Zelensky denied any “pressure” from Trump while speaking to reporters at the United Nations last week.

Democrats, however, have largely ignored the questions surrounding Biden’s knowledge and alleged hand in his son’s overseas business deals – particularly Biden’s involvement in the firing of prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma Holdings, where Hunter served on the board and took in “tens of thousands” of dollars per month.

While Democrats have accused Trump of operating like a “mob boss,” it was Biden who threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid over Shokin’s firing and bragged about it thereafter.

A photo surfaced on Monday, showing Biden and son Hunter golfing with Devon Archer, who “sat on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings alongside Hunter,” as Breitbart News detailed:

Notably, Pelosi – as well as pro-impeachment Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Maxine Waters (D-CA) – decried the House-led impeachment effort against Bill Clinton, who was impeached after denying an affair with Monica Lewinsky under oath.

At the time, Pelosi accused Republicans in the House of being “paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton.” Similarly, Waters said Republicans were “driven by hatred,” and Nadler described impeachment as an “undoing of a national election”: