Pete Buttigieg Raises $19.1 Million from 500,000+ Donors

2020 White House candidate and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised over $19.1 million in the third quarter, his campaign announced Tuesday morning.

That figure fell short of the $24.8 million he took in the second quarter.

In a memo to supporters, Buttigieg’s campaign said it saw an increase in unique donors, growing by 182,000 to a total to 580,000 backers. Further, it said $32 was the average contribution for the quarter.

“People continue to be drawn to Pete and his vision of bridging our divides and to his bold plans to move our country forward, and our campaign has grown exponentially faster than any other candidate in the 2020 field,” Mike Schmuhl, Buttigieg’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

In addition to Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 campaign also released its third-quarter haul, taking in over $25 million in the same time period.

Though Buttigieg currently sits in fourth place in the RealClearPolitics average of polls, the candidate is struggling to catch up with top-tier candidates such as Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).