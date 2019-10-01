The same groups that have been advocating for the removal from office of duly elected President Donald Trump since the day he was inaugurated are now asking Americans to “birddog” their lawmakers while they are on recess, many of them in their home districts.

The leftist website, impeachnow.org, includes a link to the Indivisible website, where under the heading “Some of our favorite ideas for impeachment events” harassing lawmakers is advanced:

Any Public Event Birdogging. Birdogging is pretty simple and you only need two people to pull it off. Show up at any public event where your MoC [member of Congress] is going to be and take a cell phone video of you (or your fellow Indivisible) asking your MoC whether they’ll support impeachment (just like you would if they were brave enough to have a town hall). Public pressure of your MoCs during recess works. Over the last two years, Indivisibles have been showing up and speaking out, asking direct questions of their MoCs on the issues that matter most. During the July Fourth recess of 2017 (here’s a great Washington Post piece on that Red, White, and You recess in case you forgot), Indivisibles attended parades and public events across the country and pressured MoCs like Senator Susan Collins to vote no on TrumpCare. It worked.

The website also repeats the inaccuracy that “Trump tried to use American foreign policy to strongarm Ukraine into giving him dirt on a political opponent, but also because he is obstructing Congress’s efforts to conduct oversight of his administration.”

Trump did not request “dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden, according to the transcript of the president’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which Trump declassified and released to the public.

The impeachnow.org website states that for the next two weeks anti-Trump leftists will protest around the country while Congress is not in Washington, DC.

“That’s why now is the time to show up on the phones, at offices, and at town halls to make sure every member of Congress — Democrat and Republican — hear our message that they need to take a vote to impeach Trump,” the website states.

Other leftist groups that are supporting the impeachment events are MoveOn, Women’s March, Stand Up America, Credo, SEIU, Daily Kos, and democrats.com.

