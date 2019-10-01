‘Repetition’: Democrats to Use Pelosi-Approved Keywords to Message for Trump Impeachment

The Democrat Party has been scrambling to craft a cohesive impeachment message in an effort to win over the general public. Its current strategy involves the repetition of Pelosi-approved keywords and phrases such as “betrayal,” “abuse of power,” and “national security.”

Democrat leadership has been strategizing on how to properly back vulnerable Democrats, who worry that support for impeachment will draw potential supporters away in their swing districts. Top Democrats – including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) – discussed an array of strategies during a private conference call on Sunday, and decided to push more cohesive messaging by way of repetition. They hope it will create the perception of a unified party and convince voters that Trump did, in fact, do something worthy of impeachment.

Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was reportedly on the call and suggested using keywords when talking about Trump and the impeachment inquiry. He suggested that Democrats unite and use the words “betrayal,” “abuse of power,” and “national security” when talking about Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky– the phone call which showed no pressure or quid pro quo, as Democrats assert.

Democrats hope that citing “national security,” specifically, will convince voters that Trump’s actions have undermined it, making an impeachment inquiry absolutely essential.

Democrats – both lawmakers and political commentators – ran with the messaging suggestion. Social media is fraught with the keywords. Jeffries even outlined them in a single tweet:

Pelosi did not mince words.

“.@realDonaldTrump’s lawless actions are a direct threat to America’s national security,” she tweeted:

“The occupant of the White House engaged in behavior that undermines the integrity of our elections, the dignity of the office he holds & our national security,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) wrote:

“Donald Trump is a threat to national security,” Presidential candidate Julián Castro (D) declared:

