The Democrat Party has been scrambling to craft a cohesive impeachment message in an effort to win over the general public. Its current strategy involves the repetition of Pelosi-approved keywords and phrases such as “betrayal,” “abuse of power,” and “national security.”

Democrat leadership has been strategizing on how to properly back vulnerable Democrats, who worry that support for impeachment will draw potential supporters away in their swing districts. Top Democrats – including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) – discussed an array of strategies during a private conference call on Sunday, and decided to push more cohesive messaging by way of repetition. They hope it will create the perception of a unified party and convince voters that Trump did, in fact, do something worthy of impeachment.

Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was reportedly on the call and suggested using keywords when talking about Trump and the impeachment inquiry. He suggested that Democrats unite and use the words “betrayal,” “abuse of power,” and “national security” when talking about Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky– the phone call which showed no pressure or quid pro quo, as Democrats assert.

Democrats hope that citing “national security,” specifically, will convince voters that Trump’s actions have undermined it, making an impeachment inquiry absolutely essential.

Democrats – both lawmakers and political commentators – ran with the messaging suggestion. Social media is fraught with the keywords. Jeffries even outlined them in a single tweet:

What is the #UkraineScandal all about? BETRAYAL. ABUSE OF POWER. NATIONAL SECURITY. No. One. Is. Above. The. Law. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 28, 2019

Pelosi did not mince words.

“.@realDonaldTrump’s lawless actions are a direct threat to America’s national security,” she tweeted:

“The occupant of the White House engaged in behavior that undermines the integrity of our elections, the dignity of the office he holds & our national security,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) wrote:

The occupant of the White House engaged in behavior that undermines the integrity of our elections, the dignity of the office he holds & our national security. Let's be clear – the House will protect the Constitution from all enemies, foreign & domestic. No one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/e7dveXjLnX — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) September 30, 2019

“Donald Trump is a threat to national security,” Presidential candidate Julián Castro (D) declared:

Donald Trump is a threat to national security. https://t.co/zfLKchhl79 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 28, 2019

More:

“National security”:

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on the impeachment inquiry: “The president has betrayed his oath of office. The president has abused his power in a manner that undermines our national security and the integrity of our elections” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/9zXIdq5Rbc — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 29, 2019

It can no longer be up for debate — Our national security demands that we know what Trump and Putin have discussed. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 30, 2019

If true, the reports that President @realDonaldTrump may have told close associates of Putin that he didn’t mind Russian interference in the U.S. elections are extremely harmful to both our national security and the integrity of our elections. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 28, 2019

Sen. Booker on Trump-Ukraine call: "This president was withholding that aid not for national security purposes –in fact violating national security interests –to pursue his own personal benefit. That is outrageous, and in my opinion, that is treasonous."https://t.co/3WhzQ0vHn5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 26, 2019

The #WhistleblowerComplaint has exposed a criminal effort to extort political dirtywork from a foreign government, and a massive cover-up orchestrated by the White House. It’s increasingly clear that Trump is not only unfit for office—he’s an active national security threat. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 26, 2019

The America First crowd is jeopardizing our national security by pressuring foreign governments to help them discredit our intelligence officials and rig our elections. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 30, 2019

Lost in the Trump scandal over Ukraine are the national security implications. Trump has weakened our bipartisan support for Ukraine and benefited Putin in the process. American credibility with allies is plummeting. They don’t believe Trump is capable of doing the right thing. — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) September 27, 2019

The consensus of national security experts is clear: President Trump’s actions concerning Ukraine endanger America's security. By subjugating the national interest to his own political interest, Trump has shown he is incapable and unwilling to fulfill his oath of office. https://t.co/8NttxkhDl2 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 27, 2019

GOP needs to think long and hard about national security threat Trump represents. Those calls with foreign leaders WH staff put in computer vault….foreign governments have copies too. If Trump said anything compromising, he is vulnerable. Put country over Party, you wimps.🇺🇸 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 28, 2019

I'd rather Bill Clinton lie about oral sex 1,000 times than Trump sell out America's national security for illegal election assistance even once, how about you — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 28, 2019

Donald Trump is a national security threat. — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) September 28, 2019

“Abuse of power”:

The most startling thing about @realDonaldTrump’s behavior is how he fails to recognize the severity of his abuses of power. @60Minutes #ExposeTheTruth pic.twitter.com/3wIrUqQMWo — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 30, 2019

Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to manufacture a smear against a domestic political opponent — the “transcript” made that clear. It’s an abuse of power that violates the oath of office and undermines our democracy. Congress must hold him accountable. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 26, 2019

Our president put personal politics above his sacred oath. The House must do its job and hold Donald Trump to account for his abuse of power. I will do mine, making my case for a presidency that will mean real help for those in our country who need it most. pic.twitter.com/NVbk9cnXEx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 25, 2019

I just read the #WhistleblowerComplaint for myself — and you should, too. This is a betrayal of the office of the president, it’s an abuse of power and it’s a national security threat. It’s very, very bad. https://t.co/5vPuBjKAPs — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) September 26, 2019

GRAVE facts: –@realDonaldTrump halts military aid to Ukraine. –@POTUS then sets foreign investigation of Biden as precondition for call with Ukranian leader. -Trump then solicits Ukraine leader to investigate Biden right after he raises military aid issue. ABUSE OF POWER https://t.co/lz2LUKutEE — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 26, 2019

I commend @SpeakerPelosi for opening an #ImpeachmentInquiry. It’s the right time. It’s the right issue. Trump’s conduct is an egregious subversion of our #Constitution and a clear abuse of power. No one is above the law. We must pursue #impeachment. #ExposeTheTruth pic.twitter.com/9KK4zaXqKX — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) September 26, 2019

President Trump seems to care more about his wasteful vanity wall than our troops, our military communities, or the American people. Our military deserves better—and I’ll keep fighting to end this President’s outrageous abuse of power. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) September 30, 2019

The call notes show Ukraine's President wanted US help w/ defense weaponry (which Trump had just frozen). Trump responds w/ “I would like you to do us a favor," & then solicits help to dig up dirt on a political opponent. This is a corrupt abuse of power. https://t.co/HcqpIf6O7E pic.twitter.com/1fH7kkWW71 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 25, 2019

When I was a police officer, I would have never asked the SUSPECT how to conduct my investigation. But Director Maguire went to President Trump and Attorney General Barr for advice – even though the #WhistleblowerComplaint implicated both of them in criminal abuse of power. pic.twitter.com/1zGQPiVz4t — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) September 26, 2019

The massive White House coverup of Trump’s abuse of power vis-a-vis Ukraine & Biden, including evidence concealment, is now clearly documented. Bill Barr is up to his eyebrows in the criminal conspiracy. He’s Trump’s John Mitchell. Mitchell ended up in prison. It’s all unraveling — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 26, 2019

Trump WH used the power of classification and restricted access – meant to protect national security – to protect his corruption. An extraordinary abuse of power that rightly caught the whistle blower’s attention. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 26, 2019

“It is no longer about whether Republicans believe President Trump or whether they support his policies. It’s about whether they support his admitted abuse of power and his efforts to secure a foreign government’s help in an American election.” https://t.co/fhS3vHrNhx — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 28, 2019

All of which are impeachable actions in themselves. Abuse of power, obstruction, witness intimidation, and reckless mookery. https://t.co/qaxNM9fGsr — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 30, 2019

Two seemingly contradictory things are true: 1.) The Ukraine case has unleashed a tide pushing us toward Trump's impeachment because it is so clear and easy to understand his egregious abuse of power & 2.) Trump still has no idea what he did wrong. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 30, 2019

“Betrayal”:

The President betrayed his oath of office. He pressured a foreign government to target an American citizen for political gain #AbuseOfPower. And jeopardized the national security of the American people. We. Will. Hold. Trump. Accountable #ForThePeople.https://t.co/zHMhu27UHB — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 29, 2019

It doesn’t get more serious than this. It is a betrayal of his oath of office for President Trump to pressure a foreign country to interfere in our elections. And yet that is exactly what @realDonaldTrump did. #TruthExposed pic.twitter.com/MnB5ARJR35 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 27, 2019

Donald Trump has engaged in behavior that subverts our democratic values and jeopardizes our elections. His reckless decision to call a foreign power for the purpose of getting dirt on a political opponent is unprecedented, unpresidential and a betrayal of the Constitution. https://t.co/8AMtfKoUYL — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 26, 2019

My colleagues and I in the #Ukraine Caucus just spoke about trump’s betrayal of our ally to meddle in our elections. The Constitution is not trump’s placemat. 🇺🇸 🇺 #SmokingGun #ImpeachmentInquiryNow pic.twitter.com/xNJS8fgn2O — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 25, 2019

Rep. Adam Schiff says President Trump's attempt to have another foreign country help his campaign is "the most fundamental betrayal of his oath of office" https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/hYTIB00EMA — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 25, 2019

Chairmen @RepEliotEngel, @RepAdamSchiff, @RepJerryNadler & @RepCummings statement on release of Ukraine call record: "Let’s be clear: no quid pro quo is required to betray our country. Trump asked a foreign government to interfere in our elections—that is betrayal enough." pic.twitter.com/AjkJ7Brm4W — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) September 25, 2019

Rep. @tedlieu on the White House transcript of the call between Pres. Trump and the Ukrainian president: “This looks just like a shakedown of a foreign leader to benefit Trump politically. It is a betrayal of our values and abuse of the President's power.” https://t.co/8DzR4TxyjR pic.twitter.com/KF7FaGXSgl — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 25, 2019