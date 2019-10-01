President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tapped Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale to represent him in the ongoing Democrat-led impeachment probe, it was revealed Tuesday.

SALE was an assistant special Watergate prosecutor and a law school classmate of Giuliani. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 1, 2019

“I’ve just gotten involved,” Sale said, according to Politico. “It’s very complex. We’re just starting to analyze what position we should take.”

The announcement was made a day following the House Democrats issue of a subpoena, demanding Giuliani produce documents related to the Ukraine “scandal” by October 15.

Chairmen of the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs committees wrote in part:

Your failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena, including at the direction or behest of the president or the White House, shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry and may be used as an adverse inference against you and the president.

“I have received a subpoena signed only by Democrat Chairs who have prejudged this case,” Giuliani responded.

“It raises significant issues concerning legitimacy and constitutional and legal issues including, inter alia, attorney client and other privileges. It will be given appropriate consideration,” he added:

I have received a subpoena signed only by Democrat Chairs who have prejudged this case. It raises significant issues concerning legitimacy and constitutional and legal issues including,inter alia, attorney client and other privileges. It will be given appropriate consideration. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 30, 2019

The development comes after Giuliani said he “wouldn’t cooperate” with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) as part of the House Democrats’ formal impeachment inquiry. “I think he should be removed. If they remove Adam Schiff and put a neutral person in, a Democrat who hasn’t expressed an opinion — if I had a judge in the case and announced he was going to impeach, wouldn’t I move to recuse that judge,” the lawyer said. When pressed by ABC News host George Stephanopoulos on cooperating with Schiff, he clarified his position, stating: “I said I would consider it.”

The subpoena represents the latest in the festering impeachment saga, sparked by a second-hand “whistleblower” complaint, which asserted that the president pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25th call to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden– specifically, his involvement in and knowledge of his son’s questionable overseas business practices.

Trump authorized the release of the phone conversation, which showed no such “pressure” or quid pro quo. Nonetheless, Democrats used the conversation and “whistleblower” complaint as a catalyst for the impeachment probe.

Despite the Democrat efforts to keep the focus on the president, Biden’s involvement with his son’s overseas business dealings remains at the center of the controversy. Biden – as vice president – pressured Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma Holdings. Hunter Biden served on the board of the company at the time.

Biden’s campaign hit back at Giuliani, who “has been involved in investigating Hunter Biden’s overseas business interests.” The former vice president’s campaign recently sent a letter to television networks, urging them to refrain from giving Giuliani airtime.

“We write to demand that in service to the fact, you no longer book Rudy Giuliani, a surrogate for Donald Trump who has demonstrated that he will knowingly and willingly lie in order to advance his own narrative,” Biden’s campaign demanded:

NEW: Team BIDEN just sent letter to every major TV news network, calling for RUDY to be kept off the airwaves. “He will knowingly and willingly lie,” letter says. pic.twitter.com/7oGQ4b3f4X — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) September 29, 2019

“WP, NBC, and CNN are going after me because I’m the messenger, and covering up the message, Dem corruption,” Giuliani wrote amid the continued impeachment fallout on Tuesday.

“Meanwhile, they have yet to ask Biden difficult questions because he is protected and immune like the Clintons and crooked Clinton Foundation!” he added: