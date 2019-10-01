San Francisco Blinks: Mayor Prohibits Blacklisting of NRA

San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) circulated a memorandum among city officials prohibiting them from blacklisting “any contractor from doing business with the NRA.”

Breed’s actions come less than a month after San Francisco supervisors voted unanimously to declare the NRA a “domestic terrorist organization.” Rolling Stone magazine reported the supervisor behind the vote, Catherine Stefani, is a volunteer member of Michael Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action.

The NRA filed suit against San Francisco over the blacklisting ramifications of the domestic terrorist declaration.

NRA lawyer William A. Brewer III explained:

This [domestic terrorist resolution] is an assault on all advocacy organizations across the country. There can be no place in our society for this manner of behavior by government officials. Fortunately, the NRA, like all U.S. citizens, is protected by the First Amendment.

Before a court ruling, San Francisco Mayor Breed sent a memo around to city officials instructing them that contractors were not to face negative consequences for doing business with the NRA.

NRA CEO and executive vice president Wayne LaPierre commented on the Mayor’s memo, saying, “Through these actions and our public advocacy, we hope the message is now clear. The NRA will always fight to protect our members and the constitutional freedoms in which they believe.”

Attorney Brewer said, “The memo serves as a clear concession and a well-deserved win for the First and Second Amendments….It is unfortunate that in today’s polarized times, some elected officials would rather silence opposing arguments than engage in good-faith debate. The NRA is America’s oldest civil rights organization – and won’t stand for that.”

