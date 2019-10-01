The Nuclear Option: Speaker Pelosi Gives Up and Gives In

Impeachment or bust!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has valiantly fought the war on crazy long enough. She tried her best to be the sane, adult centrist in her party — no easy task for a lifelong politician from San Francisco.

In the end, it was too much. She has given up the fight. The inmates have taken over the asylum.

Impeachment fever has a chokehold on the Democratic Party.

For Republican political operatives hoping to win back the House, this is good news. They need to flip 20 House seats next year to gain back the majority.

Among those the GOP has targeted for flipping are the 31 sitting Democrats who represent districts that voted for President Trump in 2016.

All the lies and fantasies that have the Cuckoo Caucus’s panties in a bunch will do little to persuade Trump voters that their decision to vote for Mr. Trump in 2016 should suddenly be undone.

The most amazing part of all this is that it is an open admission by Democrats that they have no hope of beating President Trump at the ballot box in 2020. If they could beat him on his record and on the issues, they would score a much, much greater victory.

But since they know they could never sell any of their zany candidates or their wacky socialism to American voters, they have decided to just go back and undo the 2016 election.

And of all the wild conspiracies they have thrown at Mr. Trump, this latest is the worst. For them.

People sort of understand the idea of colluding with Russia to rig an election. After all, that is precisely what former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Democrats did.

People also can understand hiring hookers in a Moscow hotel room. After all, that is what former President Bill Clinton dreams of every night. Now, the urination thing? That might have been a stretch too far.

But this whole Ukraine telephone call? Nobody knows what the hell that is all about.

It is, far and away, the weakest and hardest-to-understand conspiracy. All of it was reported by a “whistleblower” witness — who did not witness anything!

No wonder House “Intelligence” Committee Chairman Adam Schiff had to fabricate a transcript of a phone call that did not occur in order to make the charges stick.

Few people know better than Mrs. Pelosi that Democrats are committing political suicide right now.

Asked if she worried that the impeachment crusade could cost her the speakership, she tried to sound noble — always a tell that a politician is lying.

“It doesn’t matter,” she sniffed. “Our first responsibility is to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

OK, then. Enjoy your retirement.

Charles Hurt