Democrat presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) tweeted on Monday that her rivals for the 2020 nomination should stop using the impeachment agenda to raise money for their political campaigns.

“Candidates for POTUS who are fundraising off ‘impeachment’ are undermining credibility of inquiry in eyes of American people, further dividing our already fractured country,” Gabbard tweeted. “Please stop.”

“We need responsible, patriotic leaders who put the interests of our country before their own,” Gabbard tweeted:

Fox News reported on how some candidates are doing just that:

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock have emailed supporters with petition links that lead to a donations page; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has released a number of impeachment advertisements on social media, according to ABC News. Hunter Biden served on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma as his father was leading the Obama administration’s diplomatic dealings with Kiev. Trump has claimed that Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to shut down a corruption investigation of Burisma. The former vice president has denied doing anything wrong.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced last week — without the usual protocol of the House voting on an impeachment resolution — that an impeachment inquiry is underway.

Democrats claim Trump abused his power by mentioning the longstanding Joe/Hunter Biden Ukraine controversy and efforts to investigate it on a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump has described the call as “perfect,” and in keeping with conversations between world leaders about fighting government corruption.

