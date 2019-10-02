Several 2020 candidates wished Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) well following his emergency heart procedure.

Sanders’ campaign confirmed in an email Wednesday morning that the presidential candidate experienced chest pain during a campaign appearance on Tuesday. A medical evaluation determined a blockage in an artery, and “two stents were successfully inserted,” said Sanders’ senior adviser Jeff Weaver in an emailed statement.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates,” the statement continued.

Several of Sanders’ fellow competitors wished him well following the news.

“I assume you’ve heard the news about Bernie — that he’s had a medical incident, and I know everyone here wishes him well, wants to see him strong, and back on the trail as soon as possible,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said.

“I’ve called, I’ve texted, and I’ll send your best wishes if that’s ok with everyone,” she added:

I’m looking forward to seeing my friend @BernieSanders strong and back on the campaign trail soon. pic.twitter.com/XfjNGQH9R2 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 2, 2019

Bruce, Team Warren, and I are sending all our best wishes for a speedy recovery to @BernieSanders. I hope to see my friend back on the campaign trail very soon. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 2, 2019

“@DrBiden and I are sending our best wishes to @BernieSanders, Jane, and the whole Sanders family,” Joe Biden (D) tweeted.

“Anyone who knows Bernie understands what a force he is. We are confident that he will have a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on the trail soon,” he continued:

.@DrBiden and I are sending our best wishes to @BernieSanders, Jane, and the whole Sanders family. Anyone who knows Bernie understands what a force he is. We are confident that he will have a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on the trail soon. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2019

“All of us here at @PeteForAmerica are sending our best wishes for a speedy recovery to Senator @BernieSanders,” Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) wrote.

“We’re thinking of him and his family today, and I look forward to seeing him back on the campaign trail very soon,” he added:

All of us here at @PeteForAmerica are sending our best wishes for a speedy recovery to Senator @BernieSanders. We're thinking of him and his family today, and I look forward to seeing him back on the campaign trail very soon. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 2, 2019

“Stay strong Bernie,” Andrew Yang (D) wrote:

Oh no. Stay strong Bernie. 🙏🇺🇸 https://t.co/wc7dzM8Yfv — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 2, 2019

“Bernie’s fighting spirit will get him through anything and everything,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) tweeted. “Good to hear he is doing better and look forward to seeing him soon”:

Bernie’s fighting spirit will get him through anything and everything. Good to hear he is doing better and look forward to seeing him soon. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 2, 2019

We want to send our best wishes for a quick recovery to @BernieSanders today. Our whole team has you in their thoughts. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 2, 2019

Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery. If there's one thing I know about him, he's a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2019

My prayers are with @BernieSanders and his family while he recuperates and rests. We love you, Bernie! — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 2, 2019

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for my friend, @BernieSanders. Andrea, the family and I are sending our support and prayers his way. I look forward to seeing him back on the trail soon. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) October 2, 2019