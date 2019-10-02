Donald Trump: ‘Biden and His Son Are Stone-Cold Crooked’

President Donald Trump criticized former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden on Wednesday, accusing them of corruption in Ukraine and China.

“Biden and his son are stone-cold crooked and you know it,” Trump said to reporters at the White House. “His son walks out with millions of dollars, the kid knows nothing, you know it and so do we.”

In 2013, Hunter Biden scored a $1.5 billion dollar investment deal with the Bank of China just days after traveling with his father to visit the country. Hunter Biden was also hired as a paid board member of Burisma Holdings in April 2014, earning up to $83,000 a month.

The president spoke about the Bidens in a press conference at the White House with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

Trump demurred when reporters asked what he wanted Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to do about Biden, during their phone conversation that was widely scrutinized after a whistleblower raised the alarm of the president discussing the topic.

According to the reconstructed transcript of the conversation, Trump said in the call: “I just want to let you know that’s the other thing, There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you ·can look into it … It sounds horrible to me.”