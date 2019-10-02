President Donald Trump criticized congressional Democrats on Wednesday for focusing on his impeachment rather than positive legislation for the country.

“The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306” Trump wrote, recalling his electoral college victory. “Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!”

Trump expressed his anger after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) held a press conference to update the public about their impeachment inquiry.

Earlier in the day, Trump ripped the Democrats as “do-nothing Democrats” sharing the hashtag #DONOTHINGDEMS on Twitter to emphasize his point.

“All the Do-Nothing Democrats are focused on is Impeaching the President for having a very good conversation with the Ukrainian President,” he wrote.

House Democrats are currently on vacation but House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff and other committees have continued to pursue the impeachment inquiry during the scheduled two-week recess.

Trump criticized Democrats for pursuing impeachment since he first won the 2016 presidential election.

“They have been at this ‘stuff’ from the day I got elected,” he wrote. “Bad for Country!”

During her press conference, Pelosi emphasized that House Democrats would continue to work on a bill to lower the cost of prescription drugs and to affirm Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal despite the focus on impeachment.

She argued that Trump could still work with Democrats despite their impeachment fever.

“When the president says that he can’t do anything if he has this threat of impeachment or the consideration of impeachment, I hope he doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to work together to lower the cost of prescription drugs,” she said.

But Trump responded immediately to Pelosi on Twitter.

“She is incapable of working on either,” he wrote. “It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud!”