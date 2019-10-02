President Donald Trump confirmed that he was investigating the sources of the Russia collusion investigation, citing corruption in 2016.

“We’ve been investigating on a personal basis — through Rudy and others – lawyers, corruption in the 2016 election,” Trump told reporters.

Ukrainian officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and her allies in the 2016 election by researching Trump and his connections and sharing documents with Democrat aides, according to Politico.

Trump spoke to reporters about the investigation during a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö at the White House.

He appeared confident that his investigation had already born fruit.

“We’ve been investigating corruption,” Trump said. “I probably will be bringing a lot of litigation against a lot of people having to do with the corrupt investigation, having to do with the 2016 election.”

Trump said his investigation was into how the Russia investigation started, why it started, and whether there was anything corrupt about the investigation.

“I’ve been looking at that long and hard for a long period of time, how it started, why it started, it should never happen to another president ever,” he said.

He previewed a “major lawsuit” against his enemies who brought the Russia investigation forward.

“We’ve been investigating the corruption having to do with what they did to my people, they destroyed many people,” he said.