President Donald Trump defended Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday.

“That guy couldn’t carry his blank strap,” Trump said, referring to Schiff and likely referring to Pompeo’s “jockstrap” in a self-censored comment.

Trump called Schiff a “lowlife” who should resign from office, or face inquiry as to whether or not the House Intelligence Chairman was guilty of treason for reading a fabricated account of his phone call transcript with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We don’t call him ‘Shifty Schiff’ for nothing,” Trump said. “He’s a shifty dishonest guy.”

On Twitter, Trump was similarly combative with Schiff’s attempt to bully Pompeo into allowing State Department aids to testify in his inquiry.

Schiff threatened Pompeo and the White House during a press conference on Wednesday, warning that they would be accused of obstruction of Justice if they were forced to litigate testimony from Trump administration officials.

“The White House needs to understand that any action like that forces us to litigate or have to consider litigation will be considered further evidence of obstruction of justice,” he said. “We’re not fooling around here.”

“Adam Schiff should only be so lucky to have the brains, honor and strength of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,” he wrote. “For a lowlife like Schiff, who completely fabricated my words and read them to Congress as though they were said by me, to demean a First in Class at West Point, is SAD”: