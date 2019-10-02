Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says the State Department’s investigation into her private email server usage is a “real” witch hunt,” borrowing terminology President Donald Trump has used to describe the special counsel and impeachment probes against him.

‘It’s a witch hunt and it’s a real one.’ — @HillaryClinton explained how Trump’s new probe into her emails is a diversion tactic in this exclusive interview with NowThis pic.twitter.com/jntN7NxPy4 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 1, 2019

“It’s a witch hunt. It’s a real one, unlike the kind of things Trump talks about,” Clinton told NowThis News of the probe.

“It is meant to raise the specter about my emails, which were investigated endlessly,” she said, bashing the inquiry as “crazy like a fox.”

“If the Republicans and Trump and his supporters in the media can muddy the waters and raise all kinds of crazy conspiracy theories, then maybe people won’t pay attention to the danger he poses to our country,” she added.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that State Department officials have informed up to 130 Clinton aides that they were found to be “culpable” of handling information that was classified lower than they should have been when transmitted through the private server.

Several former Obama administration officials have tried to discredit the probe by accusing the Trump administration of political retribution, but one official retorted that “the process is set up in a manner to completely avoid any appearance of political bias.”

“This has nothing to do with who is in the White House,” affirmed another official. “This is about the time it took to go through millions of emails, which is about three and a half years.”

As Breitbart News extensively reported, a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) examination of Clinton’s server discovered at least 100 emails containing classified information, including 65 emails labeled “Secret” and 22 deemed “Top Secret.”

Several experts say the former Secretary of State broke multiple laws, including 18 U.S. Code § 1924, which prohibits “unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material.”

However, the FBI in July 2016 absolved Clinton of any wrongdoing, though it characterized her private email usage as “reckless.” Then-FBI Director James Comey infamously drafted a statement exonerating Clinton monthly prior to the bureau’s probe into the matter.

In June 2018, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz published a stinging rebuke of the FBI’s handling of the probe, calling Comey’s conduct “insubordinate,” and yet, the watchdog stated the bureau director was found not to have been motivated by political bias or preference in his decisions to let Clinton off the hook.