Nolte: Trump Job Approval Jumps to 2019 High as Ukraine Hoax Unravels

As the Ukraine Hoax begins to unravel, President Trump’s job approval rating has jumped to its highest level of the year.

The latest polling from Hill-HarrisX shows that Trump now enjoys a solid 49 percent job approval rating with registered voters. This is a two-point jump since September 11-12 in this same poll.

The president’s disapproval rating also dropped to 51 percent, a two-point drop and Trump’s lowest disapproval number of the year.

All in all, that is a four-point swing in the president’s direction.

This latest poll of 1,000 registered voters was taken between September 28 and 29, which was at the height of the coordinated impeachment-mania conspiracy currently underway at the hands of the corporate media and congressional Democrats, an attack obviously designed to destroy Trump’s re-election chances.

Since the media and Democrats launched the Ukraine Hoax, President Trump’s overall job approval rating at the Real Clear Politics poll of polls has only dropped by a single insignificant point, but so has his job disproval rating, so it’s a wash.

Thus far, and things could certainly change, these numbers are not what Democrats and their establishment media allies expected.

What’s more, the numbers backing Trump’s impeachment might have climbed over the past two weeks, but they have not hit 50 percent and are nowhere near where they need to be to remove a president.

And at least from what we know so far, the Ukraine Hoax peaked with the White House release of the transcript between Trump and Ukraine’s president on September 25th, a transcript that proved the phony whistleblower lied. We were promised the transcript would reveal a quid pro quo (it didn’t), would reveal Trump threatening his Ukraine counterpart (it didn’t), would reveal Trump demanding Ukraine dig for dirt on Biden (it didn’t).

All Trump did was to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into a legitimate scandal surrounding Joe Biden and his son Hunter. This scandal that involves then-President Barack Obama putting Old Joe in charge of Ukraine in 2014 and Hunter taking advantage of that to land a $50,000 a month — a month!– gig on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

There’s just one problem: Hunter has no experience in the energy sector. None.

And then, when a Ukrainian prosecutor says he began to investigate Hunter’s company, we have Quid Pro Joe on video bragging about threatening to withhold $1 billion in aid if the prosecutor is not fired — he eventually was.

That is a legitimate scandal and Trump was right to ask Ukraine’s president to dig into it, and it was Ukraine’s president who brought it up to begin with.

The phone call was NOTHING like it was described in the phony whistleblower complaint, which might explain why Trump’s approval numbers increased in this poll, which was taken three days after the transcript was released.

The Ukraine Hoax is also falling apart with the bombshell news Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) coordinated in advance with the phony whistleblower, a clear violation of how the whistleblower statute works; which means this is not a whistleblower but rather a political hack hiding behind the program while he or she conspired to orchestrate a coup with congressional Democrats and the corporate media.

A big sign the Ukraine Hoax was running out of gas arrived this week when the fake media decided to make desperate fools of themselves re-reporting and repackaging old news from all the way back in May into Ukraine II: Down Under.

What a clown show that was.

Finally, even the far-left BuzzFeed News has been forced to debunk the most serious allegation in the Ukraine Hoax: there was no quid pro quo… How could there be when Ukraine “believed $391 million in military aid was already on its way to Kiev when Trump and Zelensky spoke[.]”

