A Monmouth University poll released Wednesday shows President Donald Trump’s re-election prospects remain unaffected in the wake of the House Democrats’ formal impeachment inquiry.

The poll, conducted between September 23-29, states 57 percent of voters want a new president in 2020, while 39 percent say they support a second term for President Trump. The college’s August survey yielded the same results, signaling to the beltway that voters appear more interested in Congress tackling the issues than ousting the president.

The poll had 1,161 adult respondents and a +/-3.1% margin of error.

The survey comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) launched an impeachment probe against President Trump last week, which was prompted by a federal bureaucrat’s so-called “whistleblower” complaint alleging the president pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and 2020 candidate Joe Biden.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, Biden forced out former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin as he was investigating an energy company called Burisma Holdings, which was paying Biden handsomely as a member of its board. The former vice president even boasted to the Council of Foreign Relations last year that he had threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid unless the prosecutor was fired. (He did not tell the audience about his son’s role.)

During a recent press conference at the United Nations, President Trump and Zelensky both dismissed the Deep Stater’s complaint — chalked full of second-hand information — affirming that no pressure was applied to examine the Biden family’s business activities in the eastern European country.

“I think you read everything. I think you read text. I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be involved to democratic open elections, elections of USA. No, sure, we had I think good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things, and I — so I think and you read it that nobody pushed me,” Zelensky told reporters.

As House Democrats move expeditiously with their impeachment probe, President Trump is mounting a virgous defense, accusing the likes of Pelosi and Schiff of attempting to conduct a “coup” to remove him.

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!” the president wrote on Twitter Tuesday.