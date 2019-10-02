White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) weekly presser featuring House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), noting that the speaker’s claim — that Democrats must treat President Trump “fairly” — is “laughable.”

Pelosi held her weekly press conference on Wednesday, and while she accused Trump of “assaulting” the Constitution and “undermining the integrity of our elections,” she emphasized that the House Democrats are pursuing an impeachment “inquiry,” emphasis on “inquiry.”

“This is sad. We have to be prayerful. We have to be worthy of the Constitution as we go forth. We have to be fair to the president,” Pelosi said, adding that they want to “weigh the equities” and “be fair as we go forward”:

BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi: "We see the actions of this President to be an assault on the Constitution once we had his admission we had no choice but to go forward. It's hard we want to weigh the equities we want to be fair as we go forward." pic.twitter.com/3ykaqGOViF — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) October 2, 2019

Pelosi on impeachment:

We want to weigh the equities. We want to be fair — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 2, 2019

Grisham responded to Pelosi’s purported desire to treat the president fairly, calling it “laughable.”

“Hearing the dems say ‘we will treat this President fair’ is laughable when you consider they’ve been attacking & harassing him since election night 2016. The Witch hunt continues…,” she wrote:

Hearing the dems say “we will treat this President fair” is laughable when you consider they’ve been attacking & harassing him since election night 2016. The Witch hunt continues… — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) October 2, 2019

“Seriously?? They boycotted the inauguration, demonized his SCOTUS nominee, put the country through a Russia collusion lie for 2 years, now they’re impeaching him for no reason,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel added:

Pelosi says “We have to be fair to the president.” Seriously?? They boycotted the inauguration, demonized his SCOTUS nominee, put the country through a Russia collusion lie for 2 years, now they’re impeaching him for no reason. They’ve NEVER been fair!pic.twitter.com/G6yY6vonft — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 2, 2019

Grisham also responded to the House Democrat threat of subpoenaing the White House over Ukraine documents, calling it a waste of time and waste of taxpayer dollars:

WH’s Grisham on Hill subpoenas: This is nothing but more document requests, wasted time, and taxpayer dollars that will ultimately show the President did nothing wrong. The dems can continue with their kangaroo court, the President will continue to work on behalf of this country — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 2, 2019

“The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306,” Trump tweeted following the presser.

“Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!” he exclaimed: