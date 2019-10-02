An enraged President Donald Trump fired back at Democrats on Wednesday for launching their impeachment inquiry to remove him from office.

“Nancy Pelosi and shifty Schiff — who should resign in disgrace by the way — Jerry Nadler and all of them, it’s a disgrace what’s going on, and we should be focused on making America great again and keeping America great,” Trump said.

The president spoke to reporters for about 15 minutes at the White House during a visit from Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, attacking Democrat leaders like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, the fake news, and the whistleblower, who first raised the alarm about his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“They’ve been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected, and you know what? They failed,” Trump said.

Trump’s torrent of criticism was largely sparked by Pelosi and Schiff’s press conference on Wednesday afternoon to update the American people on the impeachment effort shortly before he appeared in front of the press at the White House.

The president raised the alarm of foreign countries building up their military such as China, accusing Democrats of pursuing “nonsense” instead of other threats.

“We better get smart; we better get started focusing on the right things,” Trump said.

Trump expressed confidence he would easily beat the latest attempt by Democrats to impeach him.

“This is the easiest one of all because this one is based on one conversation,” he said.

Trump also referred to Democrat corruption in their dealings with Ukraine in the 2016 election.

“What the Democrats did in 2016 was corrupt, and let’s see what happens; they’re much more concerned with that than they are with me and impeachment,” Trump said.

He said he would leave the investigation up to Attorney General Bill Barr and law enforcement to investigate Democrat actions in Ukraine.

Trump again said that his conversation with the Ukranian president was “perfect,” which was why the House Intelligence Committee chairman made up a version that he read aloud during a congressional hearing.

“Adam Schiff, he’s a lowlife; he should be forced to resign,” Trump said, again suggesting that he should be arrested for treason.

“We don’t call him shifty Schiff for nothing,” Trump said. “He’s a shifty, dishonest guy.”

Referring to Schiff’s attempt to bully Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to allow aides to testify, Trump continued.

“You know there’s an expression, he couldn’t carry his blank strap,” he said. “I won’t say it, because they’ll say it was terrible to say … but that guy couldn’t carry his blank strap, you understand that?”

Trump said he put out the full version of the transcript because of Democrats’ false accusations of a “quid pro quo” nature to his conversation with Zelensky, which was not present.

He said he was focused on corruption from former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

“Let me tell you something, Biden’s son is corrupt, and Biden is corrupt,” he said. “I think Biden has never been a smart guy and he is less smart now than he ever was.”

The president again criticized the media for their coverage of the news, accusing them of acting “corrupt.”

“You people should be ashamed of yourself; we have the most dishonest media that you can imagine, and you should be ashamed of yourself,” Trump said.