Trump supporters swarmed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at a Reno airport and demanded her to “stop the impeachment” of President Trump, according to a video posted by the Nevada GOP on Wednesday.

The Nevada GOP posted a video of Trump supporters flocking the presidential candidate, holding signs and shouting, “Stop the impeachment” and “don’t impeach,” as she scurried along, dragging her luggage across the airport. One individual can be heard referring to her as “Pocahontas.”

“Nevadans greeted @ewarren in Reno and let them know exactly how they feel about the Democrats’ despicable attempt to impeach @realDonaldTrump and undo the 2016 election,” the Nevada GOP wrote:

Nevadans greeted @ewarren in Reno and let them know exactly how they feel about the Democrats’ despicable attempt to impeach @realDonaldTrump and undo the 2016 election. Join us and FIGHT BACK. Tell the Left to Impeach THIS ➡️ https://t.co/clr2NQb5rW pic.twitter.com/Pa5NykDJwy — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) October 2, 2019

Warren has openly expressed support for the Democrats’ partisan impeachment inquiry, declaring last week, “The House must impeach. It must start today”:

The House must impeach. It must start today. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 24, 2019

She told CNN’s Outfront last week that she hoped the impeachment inquiry would be complete before voting begins next year.

“Oh, I hope that it is. I’d like to see us get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible,” she said.