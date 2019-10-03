45 House Republicans Join Movement to Condemn Adam Schiff

Forty-five House Republicans have joined a resolution condemning House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for deliberately misrepresenting a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Forty-five Republicans have joined the resolution, sponsored by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-AZ), to condemn Schiff for retelling a fabricated conversation between Trump and Zelensky. Biggs sponsored H. Res. 604, and it quickly gained support throughout the House Republican conference.

When Biggs sponsored the bill, he said that Schiff’s stunt was “inexcusable” to “mislead the American public with such a statement.”

Although a public list of cosponsors only shows 18 Republicans supporting the resolution, an internal GOP list obtained by Breitbart News shows that 45 Republicans have joined the list of GOP lawmakers to condemn Schiff. This represents a growing movement of Republicans to fight back against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) and Democrats’ move to impeach Trump.

The Republicans that have cosponsored Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff include:

Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Steve Scalise (R-LA) Mark Green (R-TN) Mark Meadows (R-NC) Jeff Duncan (R-SC) Mo Brooks (R-AL) Scott Perry (R-PA) Greg Steube (R-FL) Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) Rick Crawford (R-AR) Michael Burgess (R-TX) Jim Jordan (R-OH) Paul Gosar (R-AZ) Bill Posey (R-FL) Warren Davidson (R-OH) Bob Gibbs (R-OH) Jody Hice (R-GA) Ralph Norman (R-SC) Matt Gaetz (R-FL) Ron Wright (R-SC) Louie Gohmert (R-TX) Lance Gooden (R-TX) Ralph Abraham (R-LA) Jim Banks (R-IN) Daniel Meuser (R-PA) Bill Flores (R-TX) Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI) Randy Weber (R-TX) Tim Burchett (R-TN) Dan Bishop (R-NC) Daniel Webster (R-FL) Mark Walker (R-NC) Gary Palmer (R-AL) Michael Cloud (R-TX) Doug Lamborn (R-CO) Fred Keller (R-PA) Elise Stefanik (R-NY) Brian Babin (R-TX) Bradley Byrne (R-AL) Bill Johnson (R-OH) Larry Buschon (R-IN) Liz Cheney (R-WY) Ted Budd (R-NC) Steve King (R-IA) Buddy Carter (R-GA)

Republicans have quickly mounted an offensive against Schiff and his misrepresentation of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky.

Keller announced Thursday that he will join a growing list of Republicans planning to condemn House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff for retelling a fabricated conversation between Trump and Zelensky.

Keller said that Schiff has led a “rigged political witch hunt” and that Republicans must hold him accountable. The Pennsylvania conservative said:

We now know what we’ve suspected all along: the ‘impeachment inquiry’ being undertaken by Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Schiff, and the socialist House Democrats is nothing short of a rigged political witch hunt that seeks to delegitimize our duly-elected President. Chairman Schiff has made a mockery of this solemn process and the Democrats leading the impeachment charge have strayed far afield of the Constitutional impeachment parameters. Their continued pursuit of impeachment is wrong, the nonsense must stop, and Chairman Schiff should be held accountable for his actions both prior to the committee’s hearing last week as well as during. It’s time to stop with the litigating and investigating and return to legislating for the benefit of the American people.

House Republican Leader McCarthy said that Schiff is “desperate” to damage Trump.

“Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives”:

McCarthy said on Fox News Wednesday that not only should Schiff be censured, but that he should be removed from his chairmanship. McCarthy also slammed Schiff for not revealing that the intelligence officer “whistleblower” contacted a House Intelligence Committee staffer before filing his complaint with the intelligence community inspector general.

“He has no credibility to be a chairman; he has no right to be the prosecutor in this case,” McCarthy said.