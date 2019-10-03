Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to a woman at her town hall who proclaimed that we must “eat the babies” to save the world from climate change, and she urged everyone to “treat the situation compassionately.”

A clip emerged Thursday evening of Ocasio-Cortez’s town hall at the Queens Public Library, featuring a flustered woman who proclaimed that we need to “eat the babies” in order to save the planet from climate change.

“We are not going to be here for much longer because of the climate crisis,” the woman said. “We only have a few months left!”

The woman told the socialist “Squad” member that she loves her support for the Green New Deal but lamented that it is “not getting rid of fossil fuel; it’s not going to solve the problem fast enough.”

“A Swedish professor [said] we can eat dead people, but that’s not fast enough. So I think your next campaign slogan has to be this: ‘We got to start eating babies! We don’t have enough time! There is too much CO2,” the woman proclaimed.

“All of you … you are a pollutant, too much CO2,” she continued. “We have to start now, please, you are so great.”

“I’m so happy that you really are supporting New Green Deal, but it’s not enough, you know. Even if we would bomb Russia, we still have too many people,” she added. “Too much pollution, so we have to get rid of the babies! That’s a big problem. We need to eat the babies!”

“We need to treat the climate crisis with the urgency that it does present,” Ocasio-Cortez told the distressed woman.

“Luckily we have more than a few months. We do need to hit net zero in several years,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez also responded to the clip on Twitter, reprimanding right-wing individuals for “mocking” the woman. She also used the incident to plug Medicare for All.

“We had a fabulous town hall tonight & I’ll be highlighting some moments from it,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “At one point I was concerned there was a woman in crisis & want to ensure we treat the situation compassionately.”

“Let’s not mock or make a spectacle. &let’s work on Medicare for All!” she plugged.

“This person may have been suffering from a mental condition and it’s not okay that the right-wing is mocking her and potentially make her condition or crisis worse,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “Be a decent human being and knock it off”:

It remains unclear if the woman was a genuine Ocasio-Cortez supporter or someone spoofing the socialist lawmaker.

