Kamala Harris: More Books, Pencils, Not Armed Teachers

Kamala Harris came out against Florida’s law allowing armed teachers for classroom defense, and instead pushed for more books and pencils.

Breitbart News reported that Florida’s new law empowers school districts to allow teachers to be armed to defend themselves and their students, should an attacker strike. The push to arm teachers came after Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri reviewed evidence in the February 14, 2018, Parkland shooting and said, “People need to keep an open mind to it as the reality is that if someone else in that school had a gun it could have saved kids’ lives.”

The law allowing teachers to be armed took effect on Monday, October 1, 2019. The next day Harris tweeted, “We need more books and pencils in our classrooms — not guns. Period.”

On April 16, Breitbart News reported Harris’ admission that she owns a firearm “for personal safety.” This admission came even as she maintained her opposition to teachers being armed for the safety of themselves and their students.

