Reno Airport Authority Apologizes to Elizabeth Warren for Impeachment Protest

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority apologized to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after Trump supporters confronted her, demanding her to “stop the impeachment” of President Donald Trump.

The Nevada GOP posted a video on Wednesday, showing Trump supporters holding Trump-Pence signs and swarming Warren at the Reno-Tahoe Airport, urging her to “stop the impeachment” of President Trump:

Nevadans greeted @ewarren in Reno and let them know exactly how they feel about the Democrats’ despicable attempt to impeach @realDonaldTrump and undo the 2016 election. Join us and FIGHT BACK. Tell the Left to Impeach THIS ➡️ https://t.co/clr2NQb5rW pic.twitter.com/Pa5NykDJwy — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) October 2, 2019

“Nevadans, like Americans across the country, are livid at the Democrats’ despicable impeachment inquiry and let Elizabeth Warren know after she landed in Reno,” Nevada GOP Chairman Michael J. McDonald said in a statement.

“Instead of working on the problems families face, liberals like Senator Warren are fighting like mad to undo the 2016 election results and we aren’t going to stand for it,” he added.

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority apologized to Warren for the protests in a tweet, claiming that the protesters were in violation of airport policies.

“.@RenoAirport Authority apologizes to @ewarren for the group of protestors on 10/2 in violation of airport policies. Airport Police weren’t given prior notice of the arrival,” it said in a tweet.

“Protestors didn’t follow the permit process & the airport’s attorney will be investigating the incident,” it added:

.@RenoAirport Authority apologizes to @ewarren for the group of protestors on 10/2 in violation of airport policies. Airport Police weren't given prior notice of the arrival. Protestors didn't follow the permit process & the airport's attorney will be investigating the incident. — Reno-Tahoe Airport (@RenoAirport) October 3, 2019

The apology drew the ire of critics, who argued that the airport had not responded in such a manner when it came to the 2017 protests featuring dozens of activists protesting Donald Trump’s executive travel restrictions.

Nevada Democrats also confronted former Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) at the airport in 2018, according to reports:

This evening-just hours before his ritzy fundraiser tomorrow with President Trump-@SenDeanHeller was greeted by protestors at the Reno airport calling on him to reject Trump’s money… just like he did in 2015. And per usual…Heller dodged the question. #NVSen pic.twitter.com/SUUJ9TtBjT — NV Dems (@nvdems) June 23, 2018

Did you hypocrites investigate this violation of the same policies too? Guessing not. https://t.co/pSTkavODTo https://t.co/18N3vUBtsq — Keith Schipper (@SchipperKeith) October 3, 2019

.@RenoAirport didn’t apologize to @DeanHeller when the Nevada Democrat Party organized protestors against him, but Nevadans protesting @ewarren gets crocodile tears and “an investigation”? Give me a break. Take the L and cry in private. https://t.co/k445uYDxKe — Keith Schipper (@SchipperKeith) October 3, 2019