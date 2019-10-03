Reno Airport Authority Apologizes to Elizabeth Warren for Impeachment Protest

DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 10: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to a crowd at the Iowa State Fair on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. Twenty-two of the 23 politicians seeking the Democratic Party presidential nomination will be visiting the fair this week, six …
Sergio Flores/Getty Images

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority apologized to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after Trump supporters confronted her, demanding her to “stop the impeachment” of President Donald Trump.

The Nevada GOP posted a video on Wednesday, showing Trump supporters holding Trump-Pence signs and swarming Warren at the Reno-Tahoe Airport, urging her to “stop the impeachment” of President Trump:

“Nevadans, like Americans across the country, are livid at the Democrats’ despicable impeachment inquiry and let Elizabeth Warren know after she landed in Reno,” Nevada GOP Chairman Michael J. McDonald said in a statement.

“Instead of working on the problems families face, liberals like Senator Warren are fighting like mad to undo the 2016 election results and we aren’t going to stand for it,” he added.

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority apologized to Warren for the protests in a tweet, claiming that the protesters were in violation of airport policies.

“.@RenoAirport Authority apologizes to @ewarren for the group of protestors on 10/2 in violation of airport policies. Airport Police weren’t given prior notice of the arrival,” it said in a tweet.

“Protestors didn’t follow the permit process & the airport’s attorney will be investigating the incident,” it added:

The apology drew the ire of critics, who argued that the airport had not responded in such a manner when it came to the 2017 protests featuring dozens of activists protesting Donald Trump’s executive travel restrictions.

Nevada Democrats also confronted former Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) at the airport in 2018, according to reports:

