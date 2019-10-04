61 House Republicans Join Movement to Condemn Adam Schiff

Sixty-one House Republicans have sponsored a resolution condemning House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for deliberately misrepresenting a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky.
Sixty-one Republicans have cosponsored House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) resolution, H. Res. 604, to condemn Schiff for retelling a fabricated conversation between Trump and Zelensky.
The bill has gained rapid support in the House. Chairman Biggs sponsored the bill last week, to which it quickly gained 18 cosponsors. On Thursday, Breitbart News reported that 45 House Republicans have joined the resolution. Now, as of Friday afternoon, 61 House Republicans have cosponsored the bill.
When Biggs sponsored the bill, he said that Schiff’s stunt was “inexcusable” to “mislead the American public with such a statement.”
The Republicans that have cosponsored Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff include:
- Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)
- Steve Scalise (R-LA)
- Liz Cheney (R-WY)
- Mark Meadows (R-NC)
- Jim Jordan (R-OH)
- Matt Gaetz (R-FL)
- Mark Walker (R-NC)
- Elise Stefanik (R-NY)
- Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI)
- Mike Rogers (R-MI)
- Mike Johnson (R-LA)
- Mark Green (R-TN)
- Jeff Duncan (R-SC)
- Mo Brooks (R-AL)
- Scott Perry (R-PA)
- Greg Steube (R-FL)
- Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA)
- Rick Crawford (R-AR)
- Michael Burgess (R-TX)
- Paul Gosar (R-AZ)
- Bill Posey (R-FL)
- Warren Davidson (R-OH)
- Bob Gibbs (R-OH)
- Jody Hice (R-GA)
- Ralph Norman (R-SC)
- Ron Wright (R-TX)
- Louie Gohmert (R-TX)
- Lance Gooden (R-TX)
- Ralph Abraham (R-LA)
- Jim Banks (R-IN)
- Daniel Meuser (R-PA)
- Bill Flores (R-TX)
- Randy Weber (R-TX)
- Tim Burchett (R-TX)
- Dan Bishop (R-NC)
- Daniel Webster (R-FL)
- Gary Palmer (R-AL)
- Michael Cloud
- Doug Lamborn
- Fred Keller (R-PA)
- Brian Babin (R-TX)
- Bradley Byrne (R-LA)
- Bill Johnson(R-TX)
- Larry Bucshon (R-IN)
- Ted Budd (R-TN)
- Steve King (R-IA)
- Buddy Carter (R-GA)
- Debbie Lesko (R-AZ)
- Scott DesJarlais (R-TN)
- Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN)
- Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS)
- Drew Ferguson (R-GA)
- Steven Palazzo (R-MS)
- Bruce Westerman (R-AR)
- Troy Balderson (R-OH)
- Steve Watkins (R-KS)
- Chris Stewart (R-UT)
- Greg Murphy (R-NC)
- Greg Gianforte (R-MT)
- Ben Cline (R-VA)
- Denver Riggleman (R-VA)
Republicans quickly mounted a defense against Schiff and his misrepresentation of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky. Since Thursday, 16 more Republicans joined the list of lawmakers fighting against the House Intelligence Committee chairman, which represents a 35 percent increase since Thursday.
House Republican Leader McCarthy said that Schiff is “desperate” to damage Trump.
McCarthy wrote on Twitter Wednesday:
Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call. Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives:
