Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang (D) on Thursday evening questioned MSNBC and CNN for excluding him from key graphics, showing third-quarter fundraising totals.

Yang – who has made waves with his proposal for a $1,000 “freedom dividend” – posted a screenshot from MSNBC and CNN, both of which displayed the third-quarter fundraising totals for several Democrat presidential candidates. Noticeably absent was Yang, even though he raised $10 million– $4 million more than Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who was featured on the screens.

“I’m pretty sure I should be on this graphic. @MSNBC,” Yang wrote:

I’m pretty sure I should be on this graphic. @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/fDlFmGpHXn — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 4, 2019

MSNBC responded to Yang, claiming that the graphic was put together prior to the Yang campaign’s third-quarter announcement.

No, this graphic of Q3 fundraising totals for 2020 candidates aired Wednesday morning at 9:33 AM ET on @MSNBC – this was prior to @AndrewYang’s campaign fundraising announcement around 9:40 AM ET, which is why he was not included at the time. https://t.co/35kzsREFD8 — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) October 4, 2019

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) topped the Democrat field in terms of fundraising in the third quarter, with $25.3 million and $24.6 million, respectively. Joe Biden fell roughly $10 million short of his closest competitors, reporting $15.2 million.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA): $11.6 million

Andrew Yang (D): $10 million

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ): $6 million

Marianne Williamson (D): $3 million

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO): $2.1 million

While Yang has failed to crack into the top tier of candidates, he has seen a slight bump in polls in recent weeks.

The current Real Clear Politics average shows Yang in sixth place with 3.5 percent support. He will participate in the October 15 Democrat debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, alongside 11 other candidates.