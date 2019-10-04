Bernie Sanders Had a Heart Attack, Doctors Confirm

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) experienced a heart attack this week, his campaign confirmed in a statement following the Vermont senator’s release from the hospital on Friday.

Sanders underwent an emergency heart procedure this week after experiencing chest discomfort at a campaign event on Tuesday. A medical evaluation determined a blocked artery, and two stents were successfully inserted. The presidential candidate was released from the hospital on Friday, and his campaign confirmed in a statement that doctors diagnosed him with a “myocardial infarction,” or heart attack.

Doctors said Sanders’ three-night stay was “uneventful with good expected progress,” USA Today reports.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided,” Sanders said in a statement following his release from the hospital.

“After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work,” he added:

I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided. After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work. pic.twitter.com/HjBc9LPjo4 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 4, 2019

Bernie Sanders has just been released from a Las Vegas hospital pic.twitter.com/bGMRZLnUyc — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) October 4, 2019

Sanders is fully expected to participate in the October 15 Democrat primary debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio: