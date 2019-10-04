Donald Trump: Biden Investigations Are About Corruption, Not Politics

President Donald Trump made a defense on Thursday of his public and private requests for foreign governments to investigate the Bidens for corruption.

“As President, I have an obligation to end CORRUPTION, even if that means requesting the help of a foreign country or countries,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president commented after he repeated his request to Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, and suggested that China do the same.

He argued that his requests were primarily about weeding out corruption.

“This has NOTHING to do with politics or a political campaign against the Bidens,” Trump wrote. “This does have to do with their corruption!”

Asked by reporters on Thursday what he wanted the Ukrainians to do about the Bidens, Trump said he hoped they would investigate.

“I would think that, if they were honest about it, they’d start a major investigation into the Bidens. It’s a very simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens,” Trump replied. “By the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

Hunter Biden’s financial firm scored a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the state-owned Bank of China just days after he traveled with his father for a visit to the country in 2013. In Ukraine, Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of the Burisma energy company in 2014, earning a salary of up to $83,000 a month when his father was taking the lead on Ukraine issues in the Obama administration.