Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) campaign raised $24.6 million in the third quarter, her campaign announced on Friday.

Warren’s campaign reported a hefty $24.6 million raised in the third quarter, putting her just $700k behind her rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), whose campaign boasted of a staggering $25.3 million raised.

Warren’s third-quarter fundraising haul is a $5.5 million increase from the $19.1 million she raised in the second quarter. She has prided her campaign on being 100 percent grassroots-funded, although she reportedly used $10.4 million in leftover funds from her 2018 Senate campaign to cushion her presidential bid. Warren happily courted big donors and attended fundraisers during her 2018 senatorial bid.

Warren campaign manager Roger Lau said the 940,000 contributions came from 500,000 people. The average donation was $26. Three hundred thousand of those people, Lau claimed, were new donors.

Joe Biden’s third-quarter fundraising haul pales in comparison to both Warren’s and Sanders’ strong reports. His campaign only reported $15.2 million, roughly $10 million less than his strongest competitors.

The others are as follows:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA): $11.6 million

Andrew Yang (D): $10 million

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ): $6 million

Marianne Williamson (D): $3 million

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO): $2.1 million

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) reported a massive $125 million raised in the third quarter, with $13 million raised in the 36 hours following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) announcement of an impeachment inquiry.