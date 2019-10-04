Late Friday evening, in the latest impeachment inquiry move, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the White House in regards to President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, claiming Trump “has chosen the path of defiance, obstruction, and cover-up.”

The letter, which was sent to acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and gives the White House until October 18th to produce information, was organized by Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD), Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY).

“We deeply regret that President Trump has put us—and the nation—in this position, but his actions have left us with no choice but to issue this subpoena,” the chairman wrote to Mulvaney.

Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump in the wake of his interest in the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in Ukraine.

House Democrats also sent a letter on Friday which requested documents by October 15th from Vice President Mike Pence in accordance with the impeachment inquiry.