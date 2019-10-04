Nancy Pelosi: ‘I’m Very Worried About the Security of the Whistleblower’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Thursday that she is “very worried” about the security of the so-called “whistleblower.”

The speaker, who caved to the far-left flank of her caucus and announced an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, said on Thursday that she is “very worried” about the security of the “whistleblower,” whose second-hand claims sparked the partisan impeachment effort.

“I’m very worried about the security of the whistleblower,” Pelosi said, according to Politico. “And I’m very ashamed of the president’s words, threatening whistleblowers or anyone who gives that information.”

“For 25 years, I’ve been in intelligence. I was there to write the rules for whistleblowers and to protect them. Intelligence depends on whistleblowers being protected,” Pelosi continued, citing one of the party’s agreed-upon repetitive keywords and phrases intended to push impeachment – “national security.”

“So the president doing what he’s doing is undermining our national security as well as endangering people who speak truth to power,” Pelosi declared.

Her remarks follow the president calling the “whistleblower” a “fake” and his second-hand description of the Ukraine call a “fraud”:

The Fake Whistleblower complaint is not holding up. It is mostly about the call to the Ukrainian President which, in the name of transparency, I immediately released to Congress & the public. The Whistleblower knew almost nothing, its 2ND HAND description of the call is a fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Jake Tapper on Thursday reported that the “whistleblower” is a “registered Democrat,” lending credence to critics who say the impeachment inquiry is based entirely on partisan politics.

“First from CNN, a source familiar with the whistleblower investigation tells me that the political bias referred to by the Intelligence Community Inspector General is that the whistleblower is a registered Democrat. That is the bias,” Tapper said.

“The IG acknowledged the bias in his statement that said didn’t change the facts of the whistleblower complaint. The attorney for the whistleblower declined to give us a comment,” he added

The revelation followed a day of political fallout for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who knew of the “whistleblower” complaint days before it was officially filed. According to reports, the “whistleblower” took the complaint to a House Intelligence Committee aide, who relayed the information to Schiff.

However, Schiff proclaimed in a September 17 interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe that “we have not spoken directly with the whistleblower”:

🚨 FLASHBACK 🚨 Schiff claimed: “We have not spoken directly with the Whistleblower” pic.twitter.com/czqCvE3hSF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 2, 2019

A committee spokeperson told the Washington Post that Schiff “acknowledges that his statement should have been more carefully phrased.”

“Regarding Chairman Schiff’s comments on Morning Joe, in the context, he intended to answer the question of whether the Committee had heard testimony from the whistleblower, which they had not,” a spokesperson said:

As he said in his answer, the whistleblower was then awaiting instructions from the Acting DNI as to how the whistleblower could contact the Committee. Nonetheless he acknowledges that his statement should have been more carefully phrased to make that distinction clear.

The Post’s Fact Checker ultimately gave Schiff Four Pinocchios.