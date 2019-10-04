Ocasio-Cortez Says Trump Impeachment Effort Is ‘Boring’: ‘I’m Over It’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told town hall attendees on Thursday that she finds the Democrat-led impeachment effort “boring.”

Ocasio-Cortez held a town hall at the Queens Public Library on Thursday and told her constituents that she finds the impeachment inquiry process “boring.”

“I think the whole thing is boring,” she said, according to the Washington Examiner. “He should have been impeached a long time ago. I’m over it. And so that’s how I feel about it because we’ve got work to do.”

The socialist lawmaker – who pushed for Trump’s impeachment prior to taking office – told attendees that impeaching the president is the “short-term action” needed to “preserve our democracy.”

“Impeachment of this president is the short-term action we need to preserve our democracy,” she said.

“But if we are really going to thrive as a country, we need to make long-term investments and keep our eyes on the prize of social and economic and racial justice in the United States of America,” she added. “And that’s what this is all about.”

Ocasio-Cortez dismissed critics of House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who knew of the “whistleblower” complaint days before it was formally filed.