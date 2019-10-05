Bernie Sanders Says He Feels ‘So Much Better’ After Heart Attack Scare

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) provided an update following his release from the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, telling supporters that he feels “so much better” after undergoing a heart procedure following a heart attack.

Sanders underwent an emergency heart procedure after experiencing “chest discomfort” at a campaign event on Tuesday. A medical evaluation determined that he had a blocked artery, and two stents were successfully inserted. He spent three days in the hospital, and doctors confirmed that he did, in fact, have a heart attack.

Nonetheless, Sanders said he feels “so much better” and plans to see supporters on the campaign trail “soon.”

“Hello everybody. We’re in Las Vegas. I just got out of the hospital a few hours ago, and I’m feeling so much better,” Sanders said in a video posted to Twitter.

“I just want to thank all of you for the love and warm wishes that you sent to me,” he continued. “See you soon on the campaign trail.”

“Thank you all so much,” his wife, Jane, added. “It really made a difference.”

Hello everybody! We’re in Las Vegas. I’m feeling so much better. Thank you for all of the love and warm wishes that you sent me. See you soon on the campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/nk3wWIAuE7 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 5, 2019

I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided. After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work. pic.twitter.com/HjBc9LPjo4 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 4, 2019

While Sanders’ immediate schedule is up in the air, he is expected to participate in the Democrat primary debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, on October 15.