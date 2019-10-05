Trump Supporters Greet Pelosi in South Carolina: ‘Impeach Pelosi’

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on September 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pelosi discussed her announcement yesterday to begin a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Donald Trump supporters in South Carolina sent a clear message to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday evening, flocking to her event’s venue and holding up signs to express their support of the president.

Pelosi was featured as the keynote speaker at a South Carolina Democratic Party fundraising event at the Hyatt Regency in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday. Trump supporters gathered outside of the event’s venue to express their support for the president. Videos show supporters shouting “Trump” and holding American flags, Trump-Pence 2020 banners, and homemade signs reading, “Impeach Pelosi”:

Pelosi said on Friday that this is a “very sad time for our country.”

“Not any of us came to Congress to impeach a president. This is a very sad time for our country. This is a very somber time for our country,” she said, calling the emergence of the Trump-Zelensky phone call an “explosion.”

“September 17 of this year, that very day, was the day that this explosion occurred and we found out about the telephone conversation, which is completely in defiance of the Constitution of the United States,” Pelosi claimed.

“Some people say, ‘Why are you doing this, he’s not worth it to divide the country this way,'” she continued. “He might not be, but our Constitution is worth it, and our democracy is worth it.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) admitted on Thursday that the House may proceed with impeachment before fleshing out the facts.

At the same time, (the White House has) apparently every incentive to try to make it drag on forever. And there may very well come a point where we have to make the decision that the effort to obstruct has become such an impediment that we have reached a decision point — even in the absence of being able to fully follow and flesh out the facts surrounding the president’s Ukraine conduct.

House Democrats have yet to hold a full House vote on the impeachment inquiry.

The Pelosi protest follows a similar effort by Trump supporters in Nevada this week, who surrounded Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and demanded her to “stop the impeachment” of President Trump:

