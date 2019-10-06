Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke categorized Sunday’s Kansas City bar shooting as another example of an “epidemic,” pushing for more gun control action before the facts were known.

O’Rourke tweeted: “Not again. I visited Kansas City in August—and everyone I met was warm, generous, and welcoming. My heart is with all who are impacted by this tragedy. Together, communities like ours, which have been victims of gun violence, will lead the way in ending this epidemic.”

O’Rourke’s tweet linked to a headline from the Kansas City Star. That headline read, “Nine shot, four dead in shooting at Kansas City, Kansas, bar: police.”

Those who read the Star’s story, and/or coverage from the Associated Press, saw that shooting was reportedly the result of a bar fight, after which two individuals allegedly retrieved guns, re-entered the bar, and killed four people.

Breitbart News reported the shooting occurred Sunday around 1:30 a.m. local time. The alleged gunmen had not be identified, much less arrested, by the time O’Rourke was tweeting about stopping gun violence.

O’Rourke’s go-to gun control has been AR-15 and AK-47 confiscation via a government enforced buyback program. That gun control would have done nothing to prevent the Kansas City shooting, inasmuch as the attackers used handguns.

