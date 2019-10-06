Joshua Brown, a key witness in the murder trail of a former police officer who shot Botham Jean in his apartment, was gunned down outside the same property on Friday.

The death comes just ten days after a jury found Amber Guyger guilty of murdering Jean after she claimed she was confronting an intruder in her own apartment.

The Daily Mail reported on what is now another murder crime scene:

Police have not apprehended or publicly identified a suspect in the fatal shooting, according to Dallas Morning News. It’s also unclear whether Brown’s death was in any way connected to the Guyger’s murder trial. Last Tuesday, Guyger was found guilty of murder, and was subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Following news of Brown’s death, Dallas County prosecutor Jason Hermus, who led the prosecution team at Guyer’s trial, praised the young man, who was 28, for his courage in testifying at the trial.

“He bravely came forward to testify when others wouldn’t,” Hermus said in the Daily Mail report. “If we had more people like him, we would have a better world.”

Lee Merritt, the attorney for Botham Jean’s family, has said Brown feared for his life after testifying.

“Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family,” Merritt said. “The Dallas County criminal justice system must mobilized to identify his killer and see that he is held accountable for this murder.”

