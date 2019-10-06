Groups including Women’s March, Demand Justice, Center for Popular Democracy, and others are calling on “women, femmes, survivors, and allies” to mobilize on October 6 “to make sure Congress knows that we are still watching and demand they investigate Kavanaugh.”

(All photos and video, credit: Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News)

We are heading back to the Supreme Court on the anniversary of Kavanaugh's sham confirmation to demand Congress #ImpeachKavanaugh . He is unfit to sit. Sign up to join us on Sunday, Oct 6th: https://t.co/qUpzML50aQ https://t.co/eV4CfPVfJf

From the Reclaim the Courts Facebook event page:

A thorough vetting of [Kavanaugh] and his record is more important now than ever.

We must know whether Kavanaugh lied to the Senate, whether he sexually assaulted the women who credibly accused him of doing so, and whether he is ultimately fit to be a justice on the Supreme Court.

Brett Kavanaugh will roll back rights that women have worked for generations to secure. We won’t wait around for that to happen, we’re fighting back now.