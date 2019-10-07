Donald Trump Announces Deal with Turkey to Withdraw Troops from Syria

President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw American forces from Syria, allowing Turkish forces to enter the country.

The White House revealed Trump’s decision Sunday night and the president also shared his thoughts on the issue on Twitter on Monday.

“I held off this fight for almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump said he would allow Turkey to engage in Syria, despite the American alliance with the Kurds in the region. In return, he said, Turkey would take all of the captured Islamic State terrorists.

The White House announced the deal after Trump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

“Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years in the wake of the defeat of the territorial “Caliphate” by the United States,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump’s decision will likely earn criticism from Americans who believe the Kurds deserve protection from Turkey, as a result of their efforts to fight the Islamic State.

But Trump reemphasized his “American first” foreign policy priorities.

“WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN,” he wrote.

