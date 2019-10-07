Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday the intelligence community inspector general (ICIG), with whom an intelligence official filed a whistleblower complaint against President Trump, “knowingly changed” the complaint form in order to help get the complaint out publicly.

Nunes told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Sunday host Matt Boyle, “[The ICIG is] either totally incompetent or part of the deep state, and he’s got a lot of questions he needs to answer because he knowingly changed the form and the requirements in order to make sure that this whistleblower complaint got out publicly.”

Nunes’s comments come after the ICIG, Michael Atkinson, testified to lawmakers on Friday.

“So he’s either incompetent or in on it, and he’s going to have more to answer for, I can promise you, because we are not going to let him go; he is going to tell he truth about what happened,” Nunes added.

Nunes also said the intelligence official who filed the complaint had filled out an old complaint form that said the complainant must have firsthand information related to the alleged wrongdoing. The form was updated sometime after the official filed his complaint, to not require firsthand knowledge.

“First of all, you have the change of the forms. … You no longer had to have firsthand information; you had to have secondhand information. Clearly they backdated it to August. The evidence is clear that it didn’t change on the website until the 25th of September,” he said.

“So the form that the whistleblower filled out — he actually filled out the old form that said you had to have firsthand knowledge. The whistleblower readily admits he doesn’t have firsthand knowledge. So conveniently the IG did this, claims that was always the case, claims it wasn’t the law; I already told you, he’s going to have more questions to answer,” he said.

