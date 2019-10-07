Appearing Monday on MSNBC, former chief of staff to President George W. Bush Andrew Card expressed support for the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his telephone call with the leader of Ukraine.
Andy Card, former chief of staff for President George W. Bush: Impeachment inquiry is "warranted" pic.twitter.com/eTjV12A7UN
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 7, 2019
A transcript is as follows:
HALLIE JACKSON: Are Republicans cohesive enough in there messaging [on impeachment]? Do you that’s going to help or hurt the president?
ANDREW CARD: I think it’s the president’s duty not to speak in hyperbole. I actually took his comment about China as a little bit frivolous and baiting.
JACKSON: I’m surprised to hear you say that because I don’t know many people who read it the same way. The president seemed awfully serious when he made those remarks.
CARD: I think this president speaks with hyperbole far too much. I’ve called him a carnival barker. He wants you to come in the freakshow. I don’t always agree with what he says and how he says it. I wish he would be more careful with the language he uses, the tweets he sends out. But, I do think an impeachment inquiry is warranted. Clearly, lines have been crossed.
I don’t know if it’s an impeachable offense yet, we don’t know yet because most people in Congress have already made up their mind when they haven’t seen any evidence. I want people to calm down, take a look at it. Don’t call a molehill a mountain. They tend to do that. There’s hyperbole on both sides. This is a serious process… I do want the impeachment process if it’s going to go forward to be done deliberately without hyperbole, without exaggeration, based on the facts
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.