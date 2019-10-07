National Public Radio (NPR) political reporter Mara Liasson regularly trashes President Donald Trump and his administration, including in her reporting on the Democrat-led impeachment effort, and praises those in the GOP who are anti-Trump. She did so on Sunday in a Weekend Edition Sunday interview, citing Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) comments that Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about investigations into Joe and Hunter Biden was “wrong and appalling.”

“The impeachment inquiry picks up tomorrow where it left off Friday, with a subpoena sent to a White House that’s used to ignoring congressional requests, a State Department that missed its own subpoena deadline, and investigators poring over text messages between U.S. diplomats discussing what exactly the president wanted from Ukraine,” host Lulu Garcia-Navarro said in introducing the reporter. “Just this morning, the lawyer for the whistleblower, whose complaint is at the base of this inquiry, says he’s representing another whistleblower. There are a lot of moving parts.”

“Fortunately, NPR’s Mara Liasson is here to help,” Garcia-Navarro said.

Liasson laid out the ongoing left-wing media narrative that Trump is in deep trouble based on the first “whistleblower’s” complaint about Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president, the news of a second “whistleblower,” text messages between U.S. diplomats, and the upcoming testimony of a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

When the conversation turned to if Trump is losing support from Republicans, Liasson ticked off a shortlist of those who have spoken out against the president.

“So far, most Republican lawmakers are sheltering in place, which is as usual with any controversy around the president,” Liasson said. “Some of them, like Marco Rubio, suggested that the president was kidding when he said that China should investigate the Bidens. Some of them are saying nothing.”

“But there are a few cracks,” Liasson said. “Ben Sasse, Susan Collins have criticized the president’s action. And Mitt Romney, who has been the voice of conscience in the Senate in a mild way, said on Friday that the president’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China, which, by the way, is a communist dictatorship with no rule of law or due process, and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is, quote, ‘wrong and appalling,’” Liasson said.

“We don’t know yet if Romney and Ben Sasse and Susan Collins are going to be the only critical voices,” Liasson said. “Or is this the start of something new?”

