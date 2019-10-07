House Democrats on Monday subpoenaed the Pentagon and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for documents related to a Trump administration decision to temporarily withhold military aid from Ukraine, according to a report.

Democrat chairmen of three committees leading an “impeachment inquiry” into President Trump sent letters to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Acting OMB Director Russell Vought, according to the Hill. They have requested documents by October 15.

“The enclosed subpoena demands documents that are necessary for the committees to examine this sequence of these events and the reasons behind the White House’s decision to withhold critical military assistance to Ukraine that was appropriated by Congress to counter Russian aggression,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) wrote in the letter.

Last week, the Pentagon announced its general counsel had called on offices to save any documents related to the delay in aid to Ukraine in anticipation of any requests from Congress or the Pentagon inspector general.

The committees have already demanded that the State Department turnover relevant documents in their quest to investigate and impeach Trump.

