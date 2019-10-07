Democrat presidential hopeful and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro escorted a group of migrants to the United States-Mexico border, but they were all returned to Mexico.

On Monday, Castro traveled to the Brownsville, Texas, region of the southern border where he escorted 13 migrants in Mexico to U.S. Border Patrol agents in an effort to get them released into the interior of the country while their asylum claims were adjudicated.

The Texas Civil Rights Project confirmed that all the migrants escorted to the border by Castro were returned to Mexico as part of President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. Castro said the migrants identify as “members of the LGTBQ community” who have been “beat up,” and one is disabled.

“We presented them to these border agents and said that they should not be … they should not be in Mexico,” Castro said.

“The Trump administration has chosen cruelty,” Castro said. In a separate post, Castro accused Trump of purposefully “killing people.”

For Donald Trump, the cruelty is the point. His immigration agenda has created the conditions on our border—conditions only bound to get worse. We are better than this. pic.twitter.com/Uq57Ubc8XZ — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 7, 2019

What I saw in across the border in Matamoros, Mexico is a national embarrassment—one entirely of Trump’s creation. Make no mistake: his agenda is killing people—and it's on purpose. pic.twitter.com/JU7MuskcL2 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 7, 2019

.@JulianCastro, our team, and the community are walking over to the international bridge so that our clients can present their legal documents requesting an exemption under "Remain in Mexico."#LetThemIn pic.twitter.com/Ox1kMj0PFy — Texas Civil Rights Project (@TXCivilRights) October 7, 2019

.@JulianCastro is speaking to CBP officials right now. Agents went back into their offices. We are waiting to hear back if our clients will be allowed into the United States to pursue their asylum cases. #LetThemIn pic.twitter.com/6CPjxUtya0 — Texas Civil Rights Project (@TXCivilRights) October 7, 2019

Castro, as part of his broader open borders plan, has vowed to end Trump’s effective “Remain in Mexico” policy where, rather than border crossers being released into the U.S. so long as they claim asylum, they now must wait in Mexico while their claims are adjudicated.

The policy has prevented mass fraud of the asylum system, as Breitbart News has reported.

As of August, for instance, none of the 1,200 migrants who were waiting in Mexico for asylum in the U.S. had been found to be eligible. Before the policy was implemented, those border crossers would have been released into the interior of the country, forcing federal immigration officials to then find, detain, and deport them after being deemed ineligible for asylum.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.