Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke cheered Dick’s Sporting Goods’ decision to destroy $5 million worth of semiautomatic rifle inventory.

On Octobe 6, 2019, Breitbart News reported Dick’s CEO Ed Stack’s that his company destroyed $5 million worth of “assault-style rifles” to keep them out of private hands. Stack also admitted his company’s post-Parkland gun control stance has resulted in “a quarter of a billion [dollars]” in loses.

But Stack is undeterred. He is literally considering further corporate gun controls his company might undertake.

None of this was lost on O’Rourke, who used an October 7, 2019, tweet to praise Dick’s for their gun control contributions:

Dick's Sporting Goods is doing more to keep Americans safe from assault weapons than Congress. https://t.co/vDxjPMCxt2 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 7, 2019

O’Rourke used the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate to make clear his intentions to confiscate AR-15s, as well as AK-47-style rifles. He said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation calculates there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

