Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton responded to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, after the president suggested she should run for president again.

“Don’t tempt me,” Clinton responded. “Do your job.”

Calling Clinton the “Crooked One,” Trump encouraged her to run for president and beat Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the Democrat nomination in 2020.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” he wrote on Twitter. Recent polls show that Warren is gaining momentum as the 2020 campaign continues in early states.

But Trump needled Clinton for never coming clean on her private email account.

“The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena!” he wrote, referring to the emails with classified information that were on her server.

A Rasmussen poll released Monday found both Trump and Clinton would receive 45 percent support in a potential matchup.