Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) revealed Monday he will invite President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to testify on “disturbing allegations” and potential “corruption” surrounding the Biden family and the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Graham said he will allow President Trump’s personal attorney, Giuliani, to testify regarding “corruption” surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his board seat on a Ukrainian oil company, Burisma Holdings.

“Given the House of Representatives’ behavior, it is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine,” Graham wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

The South Carolina senator said there had been many “improprieties” surround the firing of former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. Then-Vice President Biden reportedly pressured the Ukrainian government to fire Shokin, who was investigating Hunter Biden, or else the U.S. government would withhold foreign aid to the eastern European nation.

“Therefore I will offer to Mr. Giuliani the opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns,” Graham added.

A spokesman for Biden, Andrew Bates, said in a statement Tuesday that “bringing forward noted conspiracist and liar Rudy Giuliani would further discredit the reputation of the Senate Judiciary Committee under Senator Graham.”

Chairman Graham’s announcement follows as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman told Breitbart News in late September that his committee will soon hold hearings on the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether there was collusion with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.

Graham’s announcement follows as the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) has faced significant pressure to investigate the intelligence community “whistleblower” complaint against President Trump.

One former adviser said that Burr should begin investigating the “litany of inaccuracies” in the “whistleblower” complaint.

“Instead of giving Democrats cover like he did on the failed Russia witch hunt, Senator Burr should start doing his job and investigate the litany of inaccuracies within the whistleblower report,” a former adviser to the late former Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) told Breitbart News’ Matthew Boyle last week. “If he’s not up to the job, it’s time for Senator Graham to uncover the truth and get to the bottom of the whistleblower’s conflicting stories.”

In Burr’s unwillingness to move forward with an investigation into the whistleblower complaint, Sen. Graham has moved to seize the opportunity and start investigating what the Judiciary Chairman has called “disturbing allegations” and “corruption” surrounding the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden.