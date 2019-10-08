Watch: Justin Trudeau Awkwardly Dodges Question on Blackface Scandal

. @JustinTrudeau responds to a question by @TheRealKeean about his blackface scandal after @RebelNewsOnline was granted an injunction by a federal court to cover the Leaders' Debates after the federally appointed commission sought to deny them and @TrueNorthCentre access. pic.twitter.com/f8A2NnesTt

KEEAN BEXTE: Prime Minister Trudeau, since your multiple use of blackface became an international scandal, Canada’s international reputation has been irreparably harmed. Have you reached out to any African leaders or any leaders of the Middle East to apologize for your conduct?

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Canada will continue to engage in a positive, constructive way around the world; standing up for human rights, engaging with leaders right around the world because we know promoting our values and prosperity for everyone around the world is good for Canadians and creates better opportunities for everyone.

BEXTE: That didn’t answer the question at all. Have you spoken to any African leaders or leaders from the Middle East to apologize for your personal conduct?

PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU: I have continued to engage with leaders around the world in a responsible way. During the election campaign, my focus is connecting with Canadians as I was able to tonight. I was pleased to see so many of the questions turned to the environment. In all sections, there was a clear contrast between those on stage who don’t think we should be fighting climate change and those of us who do. Again, the [Liberal Party] is the only party with a clear plan to fight climate change.