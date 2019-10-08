LGBTQ activists are rallying outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Tuesday as the justices hear arguments in three workplace rights disputes.

The cases will determine whether LGBTQ workers are included under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, national origin, and religion.

While the rally was set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, it was temporarily placed on hold while police investigated a suspicious package “in or around the Supreme Court,” reports Breitbart News’ Matt Perdie.

(All photos and video credit: Matt Perdie / Breitbart News)

Several groups are expected to participate, from the American Civil Liberties Union to American University’s Center for Diversity & Inclusion.

Counter-protesters, arguing with the hashtag #sexnotgender, are also expected to be present, arguing “to protect fairness for women.”

Today will go down as one of the most important days in LGBTQ legal history. Here’s the line of people waiting to get into the court to watch. #RiseUpOct8 pic.twitter.com/6rIjAWJmvD — ACLU (@ACLU) October 8, 2019