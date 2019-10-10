Alec Baldwin: Trump ‘A Disease Killing This County and Must Be Eradicated’

Actor and Saturday Night Live Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin encouraged the president’s supporters to “get rid of him,” presumably in next year’s election, so “good things” can follow.

If u voted for Trump, put ur faith in him bc u thought he was a decisive, plain-speaking, self-made business “leader”, now u, perhaps, realize none of that is true,” Alec Baldwin said on Wednesday. “He is a disease that is killing this county and must be eradicated. Get rid of him. And good things will follow.”

If u voted for Trump, put ur faith in him bc u thought he was a decisive, plain-speaking, self-made business “leader”, now u, perhaps, realize none of that is true.

He is a disease that is killing this county and must be eradicated.

Get rid of him.

And good things will follow. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 10, 2019

Baldwin is good for one of these unhinged social media screeds, devoid of specifics, about once every other week or so.

It was just a few weeks ago that the Boss Baby star was arguing that Trump’s declining mental state and his incompetence has been “devastating” for America.

“Trump’s been in office for a while now. Incompetent is one thing. Nuts is another. Both in combination are devastating,” Baldwin said. “But he hasn’t killed America yet. We’re like a rhino. A big, leathery rhino. He can’t kill us. And he knows that and he’s scared.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.